The Australian Kangaroos will reportedly make several changes to their team this week as they get ready to face the New Zealand Kiwis.

After both Australia and New Zealand had comfortable victories against Samoa in the past two weeks, they will finally get the opportunity to go head-to-head with one another.

According to News Corp, Penrith Panthers forward duo Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo are set to be rested from the team for this weekend's match. However, it is understood that they will return the following week for the Pacific Championships final.

Martin and Yeo have played a combined 50 games this season. During this time, they have played approximately 3000 minutes and registered 4372 running metres and 1278 tackles.

Dolphins new recruit Thomas Flegler and Manly Sea Eagles' Jake Trbojevic are the likely contenders to be called up into the 17-man squad.

The publication has also reported that Valentine Holmes is expected to be recalled into the team for Dylan Edwards, while 2022 Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes is set to make his international debut against the Kiwis.

If he does return, it'll be Holmes' first match after he was suspended for two games following an incident that saw him post a photo of himself on social media with a bag of white powder.

He is poised to replace Edwards after the Panther may be unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Despite being a fullback, Edwards played on the wing against Samoa.

After entering the squad as a replacement for the injured Nathan Cleary, Hynes is set to make his international debut in his hometown of the club where he debuted in 2019 - the Melbourne Storm.

The 18th man for the match against Samoa, it is unknown what position Hynes will play in. With Daly Cherry-Evans set to keep his spot in the team, it is highly likely that the Sharks halfback will play coming off their interchange bench.

Hynes has had another strong season with the Sharks, albeit one not on the same level as last year when he took out the Dally M Medal, yet missed selection for the World Cup in England.

Coach Mal Meninga, who is no stranger to making bold selections, has identified Hynes as a star utility.

“He's knocking on the door. And his versatility will come into play," hinted Meninga.

“We can play him in the centres, we can play him at fullback should ‘Teddy' (James Tedesco) need a rest late in the game, or even in the halves if there is an injury or there's the chance to give someone an early mark. We can even throw him into the No. 9 role."