Reports suggest Kalyn Ponga won't be going anywhere at the end of his current deal, with the Queensland State of Origin fullback looking to stay in the Hunter.

Ponga has spent much of this season on the sidelines, but has returned from injury in the last fortnight to be involved in a big Round 16 win over the North Queensland Cowboys, as well as Queensland's stirring Origin 3 victory.

KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights ROUND 16 STATS 2

Tries 2

Try Assists 4

Tackle Breaks

He suffered a head knock last night though and failed to finish a big loss to the Storm, with Newcastle swearing on his availablity to play the Sydney Roosters next weekend.

Despite Ponga's contract expiring at the end of 2024, it's understand he has an option in his favour which means he could go on the market from November 1. Ponga has previously talked about his desire to switch to rugby union and play for the All Blacks.

Brent Read on Triple M radio said that Kalyn's only focus is winning a premiership for the Knights.

“I spoke to his dad this week, there’s been a lot of talk... he’s got an option in his contract at the end of 2022 which means he can go on the market on November 1,” Brent Read

“The only thing in Kalyn’s mind right now... Kalyn’s only focus is on winning a premiership with Newcastle.

“So good news for Newcastle, good news for the NRL, Kalyn is going nowhere.”

The 23-year-old, who was born in Port Hedland, Western Australia, has 75 NRL games to his name and was a marquee signing for the Knights in 2018 despite his age.