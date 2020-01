The NRL All-Star teams have been announced, headlined by a number of big-name stars.

Rabbitohs recruit Latrell Mitchell will play at fullback for the Indigenous side, with Cody Walker, Andrew Fifita, Josh Addo-Carr, Tyrone Peachey and Jack Wighton also named.

The Maori side is headlined by Kalyn Ponga, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Nelson Asofa-Solomona Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich and Dylan walker.

The All-Star clash is set to take place on February 22 on the Gold Coast.

Full All-Star teams

Indigenous All Stars

Josh Addo-Carr, Joshua Curran, Adam Elliott, Blake Ferguson, Andrew Fifita, David Fifita, Wade Graham, Ryan James, Josh Kerr, Alex Johnston, Latrell Mitchell, Tyrone Peachey, Nathan Peats, Jesse Ramien, Tyrone Roberts, Joel Thompson, Cody Walker, Connor Watson, Jack Wighton

NZ Maori All Stars

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Adam Blair, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Corey Harawira-Naera, Jahrome Hughes, Isaac Luke, Esan Marsters, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Kalyn Ponga, Kevin Proctor, Bailey Simonsson, Brandon Smith, Brad Taikairangi, James Tamou, Zane Tetevano, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelzniak, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak