Wests Tigers winger Junior Tupou will make his international debut in the place of club teammate Starford To'a as England and Tonga name their squads for the second Test.

Tupou is one of four changes for Tonga as they aim to defeat England after falling just short in their opening contest.

South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Tevita Tatola and Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu will enter the starting side for Keon Koloamatangi and Moeaki Fotuaika.

“We were happy with our effort last week in the first Test but we are aiming to be better this week," Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said.

“It had been six or seven weeks since some of our players played, and we noticed the intensity from England and we think we can show some improvement in that area during this match.

“It was a tight contest against England and we think this game at Huddersfield will be no different.”

Their opponents, England, have made two changes after Morgan Knowles (thumb) and Tommy Makinson (wrist) exited the team after picking up injuries.

Warrington's Ben Currie is the new man in the squad. However, Liam Farrell - the 18th man in the first game - has been named to replace Knowles in the starting 17. Matty Ashton will take the place of Makinson.

ENGLAND (alphabetical order): Matty Ashton (Warrington), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (Warrington), Ben Currie (Warrington), Liam Farrell (Wigan), Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Tom Johnstone (Catalans), Toby King (Wigan), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Catalans), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Harry Newman (Leeds), Victor Radley (Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Raiders)

TONGA: Will Hopoate (St Helens RLFC), Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers), Will Penisini (Eels), Moses Suli (Dragons), Tolutau Koula (Sea Eagles), Tuimoala Lolohea (Huddersfield), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors), Siliva Havili (Rabbitohs), Tevita Tatola (Raiders), Tyson Frizell (Knights), Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles), Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Dion Teaupa (Rabbitohs), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs), Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans), Hame Sele (Rabbitohs), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens RLFC)