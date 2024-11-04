Released from the remainder of his contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs, free agent Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly already entered talks and met with another NRL team.

On the lookout for a new team to continue his playing career after being sacked by the Bulldogs, Addo-Carr's ability on the field is bound to catch the attention of multiple teams.

As reported by News Corp, Addo-Carr met with and held talks with Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles following his termination from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Addo-Carr and Ryles have a close history from their time at the Melbourne Storm, and the Eels will introduce a new look backline next season with the arrivals of Zac Lomax and Isaiah Iongi and the departures of Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos) and Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers).

If the Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative finds himself at Parramatta, the backline is likely to look like Iongi, Addo-Carr, Will Penisini, Bailey Simonsson and Lomax with Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses in the halves.

“No matter where I go, I know I will bring value to the team. The hunger is still there," Addo-Carr said.

“I've won premierships at Melbourne, I know what it takes and wherever I go I will bring that winning mentality.”

Addo-Carr has been linked with a move to the Eels as early as September but has also caught the interest of the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers.

Although Immortal Andrew Johns previously stated that the South Sydney Rabbitohs should make a play for his services, where Wayne Bennett would get the best of him, it is unlikely he will end up at the club.

"That's an interesting one. You'd better go and talk to his manager. What I view a player is worth and what a manager views what a player is worth could be completely different," Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said on Addo-Carr recently.

"I have never spoken to Josh about it. Our first priority is waiting to see what eventuates with the Clint Gutherson situation first.

"Maybe down the track we might possibly look at the Fox. He's a quality player, he's had a hiccup and we'll address it. But it's not on the immediate radar."

(Potential) Eels Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Zac Lomax

3. Will Penisini

4. Bailey Simonsson

5. Josh Addo-Carr (reported)

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Brendan Hands

10. Junior Paulo

11. Shaun Lane

12. Bryce Cartwright

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Joey Lussick

15. Ryan Matterson

16. Kelma Tuilagi

17. Jack Williams

Rest of squad

18. Matt Doorey

19. Haze Dunster

20. Toni Mataele

21. Sean Russell

22. Wiremu Greig

23. Sam Tuivaiti

24. Luca Moretti

25. Jake Tago

26. Joash Papalii

27. Jordan Samrani

28. Clint Gutherson (reported exit)

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Charlie Guymer

2. Saxon Pryke

3. Richard Penisini