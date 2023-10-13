Representative star Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly settled his differences with the Bulldogs after meeting with them on Friday in a meeting.

After reports emerged that there were increasing concerns surrounding his future at the Belmore club, Wide World of Sports has reported that the winger now seems certain to stay at the club for the remainder of his contract.

While a fan-favourite, Addo-Carr has reportedly garnered mixed reviews within the Kennel's four walls, with some loving him but others expecting more from him as a senior leader.

It was previously understood by multiple publications that sources close to Addo-Carr believed he wasn't happy with the level of support given to him by the Bulldogs following the Koori Knockout saga.

This saw Addo-Carr meet with Canterbury Bulldogs officials, including Phil Gould, to discuss his future in what was announced as a make-or-break meeting - after several other NRL clubs showed interest in poaching him.

"We had a good chat," Gould told Wide World of Sports.

"Josh has had an eventful couple of weeks. He was most apologetic and keen to redeem himself.

"Pressure and stress can manifest itself in different ways at times.

"He has called [NRL chief executive] Andrew Abdo and [NRL integrity unit boss] Jason King personally to offer his apologies. We will get him back on track."

It was also reported that the Bulldogs were said to be unhappy with Addo-Carr at the time due to a number of issues away from the NRL field. For the most part, they are reportedly unhappy with his behaviour at the Koori Knockout and a subsequent post on his social media page.

The talented representative winger shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "One struggle, one fight" alongside the Palestine and Aboriginal flags.

“I would like to begin by apologising for any offence I have caused due to my recent social media post,” Addo-Carr said in a statement.