Former NRL player Joel Caine has proposed that the Melbourne Storm should loan out promising rookie Sua Fa'alogo to another club for next season so that he can receive more game time.

Although he only has one trial game, one first-grade game and one international game under his belt, Fa'alogo has become the talk of the rugby league community due to his stupendous showings when given the chance to perform.

This has seen the Melbourne Storm reportedly lock down the freak athlete until at least the end of the 2025 season, with that date expected to exponentially be longer in the upcoming future as he gets game time under his belt.

However, with Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nick Meaney already at the Storm and ahead of him in the pecking order, Joel Caine has proposed the Storm should loan him out to another club, similar to that of Harry Grant's loan move to the Wests Tigers.

This would allow Fa'alogo to gain more first-grade experience and game time at the highest level of rugby league.

“I'll tell you exactly what'd I do, I would do what they did with Harry Grant,” Caine said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“As long as Ryan Papenhuyzen is fit and ready to go, I would say, ‘Listen, choose a club that you think he would be well looked after at'.

Then I'd say, ‘Guys, we want to trade you (Faalogo for a player)', it may be for the season, we may want him back in the event that we don't have Ryan Papenhuyzen for example.”

“(They'd) want him to play a lot of first grade starting at fullback, in return, they probably need another big bopper (forward), maybe,” Caine added.

“They did that with the Wests Tigers with Harry Grant, and he went straight into Origin at the end of the year.”

Penrith Panthers legend Greg Alexander applauded the performance of Melbourne Storm rookie and Samoan international fullback Sualauvi Faalogo against Australia last weekend, stating that he caught his eye in the Samoan jersey.

“I've watched three games of Sualauvi Faalogo… I watched him in the trial game against the Roosters, he caught my eye there,” Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I think he caught everyone's eye in the 46 minutes he played against the Broncos at Suncorp, (he's) fast, courageous, very good under the high ball, they targeted him because he's not a big man.

“As you would, that would be your plan, kick high to the little bloke that's only played 46 minutes of NRL, he handled everything and was dangerous when he had the ball.”