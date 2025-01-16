Joe Galuvao has opened up to ABC Sport about the profound impact of his upbringing, reflecting on the pivotal role his sisters played in providing stability and love after the loss of his mother when he was just seven years old.

Raised in a household of six children, Galuvao recalls the challenges of navigating such a formative loss while his father worked tirelessly to provide for the family.

"It's not that my dad was absent, but [he] had to provide for six kids. I barely saw my dad growing up," he shared.

Over time, Galuvao has developed a deep appreciation for his father's resilience, acknowledging the immense struggle of raising a family while grieving the loss of a partner.

"When you're older and you're able to reflect back, you realise, [that he] was just trying to survive himself."

At the heart of Galuvao's story is the unwavering support of his four older sisters, who stepped in to care for him and his younger sibling during a confusing and turbulent time.

"I credit a lot of my success, I credit a lot of my life now to having that stability," Galuvao said as he reflected on their sacrifices and emotional strength.

While his sisters navigated their own grief, they shielded him with a sense of love and protection that became the foundation of his life.

"For me, I just saw strength, I saw the love that they showed and the protection they have for me and my younger sister."

His experiences have also inspired him to champion open communication within families, particularly in Pacific Islander households.

Galuvao encourages others to break down cultural barriers to emotional dialogue, adding, "Being able to talk to your Islander parents, it's a hard thing, but you'll be surprised if you just be open to it."