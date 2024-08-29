Parramatta Eels forward J'maine Hopgood has confirmed he will remain with the club until at least the end of 2027.

The forward would have become one of the most keenly pursued players on the open market from November 1 given his original deal with the blue and gold was due to expire at the end of 2025, but he has now added two years to his time at the Eels.

It's there he will become one of the key members of Jason Ryles' rebuild.

The incoming coach, who takes over from the axed Brad Arthur, has already lost a sizeable portion of the club's future, with Ethan Sanders (Canberra Raiders), Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers) and Matt Arthur (likely Newcastle Knights) all heading for the exit at the end of 2024.

But Hopgood recomitting amid uncertain times in the west of Sydney is a key pick up for Parramatta, who are still not clear of this year's wooden spoon.

Hopgood however said he loves the club.

“I love this Club and I appreciate the opportunities the Eels have given me. I can't wait to put the jersey back on and represent the Blue & Gold,” Hopgood said in a club statement confirming his signing.

"I feel like I still have so much more to give, I'm committed to this team and to this Club and I'm excited about the future.”

The Eels are also uncertain as to what their forward pack will look like in 2025, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson among a host of players who could be exploring options elsewhere.

Hopgood however will now wear the club's number 13 jersey for the next three seasons as he looks to add to his solitary State of Origin appearance in this year's series.

The club's general manager of football said Hopgood brings plenty both on and off the field to the club.

“We all value J'maine as a player and as a person, he's a popular teammate and has been one of our most consistent players since joining the Eels last year," O'Neill said.

“We are thrilled he has committed to our club, we know what he is capable of and look forward to seeing him reach new heights with us over the coming years.”

A former two-time Indigenous All Stars player, Hopgood has played 36 games for the Eels to go with the first 9 games of his career for the Penrith Panthers.