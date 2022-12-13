Former Melbourne Storm premiership winner and new Dolphins captain Jesse Bromwich has finally disclosed the real reason that made him sign with the expansion club.

Speaking to NRL.com, Bromwich discussed what he is hoping to achieve next season, whilst explaining it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to sign with the Dolphins.

"I think the main reason why I chose the Dolphins was the opportunity to start something from the start," Bromwich said.

"I've been at the Storm for a very long time and the way the guys talk about the inaugural team members, just to be a part of that it's exciting to be able to go up there and start something fresh."

Bromwich had a prestigious career at the Melbourne Storm, captaining the club and winning three Grand Finals over the course of 13 seasons.

During this period he also captained New Zealand, achieved the honour of Dally M Prop of the Year in 2016, won three consecutive Melbourne Storm Player of the Year awards and became a Storm life member in 2018.

As he inches closer to hanging up his boots, Bromwich is ready for a different type of challenge.

"For me, it's a bit of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I'm a bit older now so to get the chance to do this with the experiences I've had, I'm really looking forward to it.”

"I think at my age and what I wanted to do next in my career it sent me to Redcliffe and I'm really excited about that."

Bromwich admits he was contacted by Wayne Bennett in the middle of the season via zoom. Open to the idea of moving, Bromwich had no doubts in his mind about moving clubs.

Thanking Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy and football manager Frank Ponissi for their years of help, there is no bad blood between them.

"The way it unfolded it was probably a bit different. Everything these days is done over Zoom, I just remember the feeling after talking to Wayne — I was really excited about the opportunity to move."

"At the time I was still at the Storm so I was talking to Craig and Frank, telling them that there's a chance I'm going to leave and I guess it happened really quickly from there. Things escalated, (I) had a couple more chats with Wayne and we made the decision as a family to move up."

Bromwich will be joined at the Dolphins by his brother Kenneath, and Felise Kaufusi who also joins from Melbourne. The three forwards will have a vital role as their experience will play a large part in the Dolphins' success.

Earning the honour of being selected as the inaugural Dolphins captain, he is looking to lead by example, especially to the younger players.

"I like to lead by my actions rather than my words."

"I'm just looking forward to getting around the boys and playing footy with a different group and bringing my strengths which are running the ball a lot and being a strong defender."