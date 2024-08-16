Jason Ryles may not have coached a single match at the Parramatta Eels, but he is already making his mark, reportedly adding three key additions to his coaching staff.

Taking over from Trent Barrett next season until the end of 2028, Ryles joins the club following stints as an assistant coach at the Melbourne Storm - making four Grand Finals and winning two premierships - the England rugby union team and the Sydney Roosters.

Several changes to the playing roster and coaching staff have been made, with the aim of guiding the Eels back to the Grand Final and their first premiership in nearly four decades.

Revamping the Eels coaching staff, Ryles' assistant coaches are set to be made up of Nathan Brown, Sam Moa and Scott Wisemantel, per News Corp.

The most experienced of the three, Brown will return to the Eels after leaving them last December as the club's Elite Pathways coaching director.

Last coaching in 2022, he has over 450 games of coaching experience in the NRL and Super League with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, St Helens RLFC, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors.

He will be joined by Wisemantel, who is relatively unknown in the rugby league.

A coaching candidate for the NSW Waratahs, Weisemantel and Ryles worked together for the England rugby union team, where he was the attacking coach.

The last member to reportedly join the coaching staff is former Sydney Rooster enforcer Moa.

Moa has worked under former England coach and former Rooster assistant Steve McNamara at the Catalans Dragons, where they reached the 2023 Super League Grand Final.

Before his coaching career began with the Catalans Dragons, Moa played professionally for 13 seasons, transitioning from the NRL to the Super League again to the NRL and finally back to the Super League - his last season was in the French Elite One Championship.

His tenure as a player included 169 Super League games and 97 NRL appearances for the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters, whilst winning a premiership with the latter in 2013.