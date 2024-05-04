A club icon for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, loose forward Jason Clark will return to the field, signing with a new team for the 2024 season.

In his playing days in the NRL, the 34-year-old appeared in 172 first-grade games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2009-18), which included winning the 2014 premiership against the Canterbury Bulldogs coming off the interchange bench.

He also spent five seasons with the Warrington Wolves and Limoux Grizzlies overseas in the Super League and Elite One Championship competitions.

As reported by News Corp, Clark will return to the football field for the Coogee Wombats for the 2024 season in the Souths Juniors A-grade competition.

A life member of the Wombats, he will add veteran experience to a young and inexperienced squad that includes several players in the Rabbitohs pathways system.

Playmaker Emmanuel Di Bartolo is one of these players, alongside James Kokkinos and Archie Donnelly, who are also Rabbitohs-aligned players.

The team will be co-captained by Shaun Dowie, Evan Manning, Jake Tobin and Daniel Mougios - the latter two have excelled in OzTag and were previously coached by Adrian Lam.

Mougios is also the younger brother of nine-time Greek international Nick Mougios, who played alongside Lachlan Ilias and Peter Mamouzelos in Greece's first-ever World Cup squad.