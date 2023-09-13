North Queensland Cowboys 2024 recruit Jake Clifford has revealed the decision behind his return to Australia and the NRL after a stint in the Super League with Hull FC.

The playmaker will join the Cowboys in 2024, putting pressure on veteran Chad Townsend for the halfback jersey to play alongside Tom Dearden and is coming off a superb season in England.

The former North Queensland Cowboys Rookie of the Year Jake Clifford officially signed a one-year contract recently with his former NRL club after a one-season stint in the Super League with Hull FC.

Clifford joined Hull FC in the Super League this season, following four years at the North Queensland Cowboys and a further two at the Newcastle Knights- appearing in 67 NRL games.

"It was really tough," Clifford said in his pre-match press conference via Hull Live regarding his decision.

"My family and I have settled in really well and that's one of the first things I said to the boys. It wasn't that we weren't enjoying it here; it was more about an opportunity back home to get around some family again.

"I feel like I've got a lot of footy still to give, and I want to give the NRL another crack. That was my reasoning, and as I've said from the start, I've felt welcomed here and I've enjoyed my football. It's sad that it's coming to an end."

Whilst Clifford will make his return to the NRL next season, the 25-year-old believes he will one day return to the Super League and the door isn't closed on a return to Hull FC in the future.

During his press conference, the playmaker disclosed that if the Cowboys didn't offer him a contract, it is extremely likely that he would not have made a return to the NRL. He admitted that the desire to return back to Townsville was too great.

"We had negotiations," Clifford continued.

"But it's home, Townsville, and it's close to family. That had a lot of pull on where my decision came from.

"I kept my options wide open, and if it didn't feel like the right fit at another club, then I would have stayed (at Hull) for sure. But the Cows came knocking, and the deal is all done now.

"I'm very thankful for the support I've had here. I've got back to playing good footy and it was easy to settle in, so I'm never going to close the door on coming back.

"You never know what can happen for the rest of your career. I could stay in the NRL for however many years, but I could be there for five, and then there could be the option to come back to Hull. You just never know in rugby league. It can change so quickly. I just didn't want that NRL door to close straight away."