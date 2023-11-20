NRLW youngster Jada Taylor is ready to dominate for the Cronulla Sharks NRLW next season after a shoulder injury plagued her season.

Starting the season off well in the number one jersey, the 20-year-old would unfortunately suffer a shoulder injury in last season's Round 7 clash against the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

While she continued to play out the season - two more games - Taylor did not seem the same as she delayed going under the knife.

However, the club has confirmed that while she delayed surgery, Taylor underwent a successful Latarjet procedure to stabilise her shoulder last Tuesday and is currently on the mend.

Despite a rehabilitation time frame of six months, it is understood that she will be ready to begin next season's pre-season with the rest of her teammates.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to full strength and preparing for a massive season with the Sharks next year," Taylor said via the club's website.

"There were a lot of positive signs for our team this year, especially with it being the Sharks' first NRLW season, but we're determined to improve and reach the finals in 2024. I'll be working hard to take my game to the next level."

The NRLW draw for 2024 was recently announced and sees the Sharks play three home games against the Cowboys, Knights and Tigers - this includes an NRL double-header with the men's team when they face the Knights in Round 4.

Cronulla Sharks 2024 NRLW Schedule

Round 1 vs North Queensland Cowboys NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)

Round 2 vs Parramatta Eels NRLW (Allianz Stadium)

Round 3 vs Canberra Raiders NRLW (GIO Stadium)

Round 4 vs Newcastle Knights NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)

Round 5 vs St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW (WIN Stadium)

Round 6 vs Gold Coast Titans NRLW (Cbus Super Stadium)

Round 7 vs Sydney Roosters NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)

Round 8 vs Brisbane Broncos NRLW (Cbus Super Stadium)

Round 9 vs Wests Tigers NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)