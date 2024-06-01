In the aftermath of the Round 13 clash between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Newcastle Knights, the Match Review Committee has charged Jacob Saifiti with striking following his team's heavy defeat to the Bulldogs.

Saifiti was sent to the sin bin for head-butting Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney and cited with a Grade 1 Striking charge, compounding the Knights' woes after a 30-point dismantling at McDonald Jones Stadium.

After attempting to score from close range, Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney got to his feet and was restrained by a frustrated Phoenix Crossland and Adam Elliott.

A push and shove ensued, with players exchanging words and Knights fans begging for a return of the biff, clearly annoyed with their team's inability to ignore opposition niggling.

Referee Grant Atkins threw water on the situation, calling out “Boys, boys, boys. Come on. There is a minute to go. Away we go.”

Commentator Dan Ginnane expressed his shock on Fox League.

“Oooooh! Jacob, Jacob, you can't do that. You cannot do that! Oh my goodness. One of the most unnecessary actions of the year.”

Cooper Cronk added, “With a minute to go on the clock, Saifiti has let his team down with a bad, bad decision. And the worst thing is what could come of it. It obviously wasn't a lot of contact but still.”

Saifiti's frustration seemed to boil over following his brother Daniel's earlier exit due to injury. Daniel limped off in the first half and did not return, leaving the Knights short-handed.

Jacob's subsequent sin-binning for his altercation with Mahoney only added to the team's dismal performance.

With an early guilty plea, Saifiti will escape with a $3,000 fine. If he contests the charge and loses, he faces a two-match suspension.