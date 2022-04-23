The star of the 2022 NRL season is beginning to follow a trend path to its preceding campaign, with a gulf in quality becoming more apparent as the year progresses.

Last season saw the average winning margin reach a 21st century high of 18, sparking concern for the balance among all 16 sides.

In 2021, the top six sides all enjoyed campaigns that recorded a points differential of more than 100, with the Storm falling one point short of the 500 mark.

The Knights, who finished the year in seventh with a 12-12 record, stunningly amassed a points differential of -143 despite their finals finish, with more than half the competition falling well below par.

One reason this divide has widened could be due to the player market, according to NRL great Matty Johns, with star players at top clubs at times opting to re-sign on deals financially shorter than what's on offer elsewhere from lower-placed clubs.

Following Kalyn Ponga's decision to retain his services with Newcastle until the end of 2027, Johns expressed his frustrations at the "situation", with bottom sides needing to pay higher prices for lesser players.

“I just don’t know how it’s going to level up in the next five years,” he told SEN's Morning Glory.

“We’ve got a situation at the moment where the best clubs are retaining their best players for less.

“The clubs that are struggling are having to pay a lot more for any sort of quality.

“It’s panic buying during COVID. Whatever is on the shelf, they (the weaker teams) just try to grab for whatever price.”

The current top eight sees seven sides already placed with a points differential of 22 or more, while the bottom four are in the minus by more than 50, headlined by the Bulldogs at -109 from their seven matches.

The ladder has begun to show a spit in quality, with Johns almost already locking in seven of the eight finals spots after just six rounds.

“You can see the divide start to happen now,” he added.

“I’m almost certain of seven teams that will be there in September.

“I think there’s nearly the rest of the competition that is fighting for one spot.”

The NRL talent pool is set to thin next season with the introduction of the Dolphins, which is sure to add to the imbalance if the competition and scrap for star players from top sides.