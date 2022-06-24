Brisbane Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo has revealed that he will re-sign with the Brisbane Broncos.

At one point, 14 clubs were rumoured to be interested in Cobbo, despite the fact he can't field official offers from rival clubs until November 1 this year, given his current contract runs until the end of 2023.

Currently on a contract valued at around $180,000 per season, he will see a meteoric rise in value regardless of where he signs his next deal.

Cobbo's breakout form as well as immense future potential and Origin debut - where he shone for Queensland in a Game 1 winning performance over New South Wales has made him among the hottest property on the market.

It's understood one club were even willing to pay up to $900,000 per season for the young gun, with the only two clubs not interested reported to be the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers - an understandable position given their salary cap positions and immense talent at each club.

Speaking to News Corp however, Cobbo said he simply wants to remain at the Broncos, where he has been lining up on the wing, but could ultimately end up playing fullback.

“I don’t want to leave. It’s my plan to stay at the Broncos,” Cobbo told the publication.

“I love the club. The staff have been really good for me, guys like ‘Kevvie’ (coach Kevin Walters) and Ben Ikin (football boss) have helped me off the field and with my footy.

“There’s a lot of talk (about interest in him from NRL rivals), but I love the Broncos so I don’t want to go anywhere else.

“Growing up, the Broncos were my team, I had a dream to play for them and right now, I‘m living my dream.

“I want to stay at the Broncos for a while yet and hopefully win some premierships for them.”

It's understood a new contract with Brisbane would likely carry through to the end of the 2025 season, with the 20-year-old to turn down as much as around $400,000 per season to remain at Red Hill.

Brisbane are understandably desperate to get the offer across the line before November 1, and it's understood Cobbo will put pen to paper after the Origin series.

The winger shapes as a long-term potential option in the number one jumper for Brisbane, although the club also have Te Maire Martin and another - currently injured - highly rated young gun in Tesi Niu on the books.