North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has broken his silence on the rumours that Jason Taumalolo is on the outer of the club and may join another NRL team.

After being deposed from his co-captaincy of the club in favour of Tom Dearden and Reuben Cotter, speculation was high on whether the Cowboys would show him the door.

The rumours would then increase when it was revealed that the St George Illawarra Dragons made a shock approach to recruit the services of Taumalolo as they looked to improve their roster for the years ahead - only to be knocked back by his management.

However, Payten has broken his silence on the situation and insists that the Tongan international will not depart the North Queensland Cowboys or be shown the door by the club.

Signed until the end of the 2027 season, Taumalolo has had a tough time at the club after agreeing to a lucrative 10-year contract, with the sole highlight being the 2022 Preliminary Final.

“I kind of expected this stuff,” Payten said of the Taumalolo transfer talk in the wake of his captaincy call," Payten told The Courier Mail.

“I knew this narrative would happen (Taumalolo being offloaded by the Cowboys) once the call was made.

“It is predictable and somewhat amusing really. But I can assure you of this - Jason will not be at any other club.

“That won't happen on my watch. He is happy here and staying here. Whoever is pushing this agenda is off the mark.

“It's laughable to be honest.”