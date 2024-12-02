The 2025 NRL season may be Kotoni Staggs' last at Red Hill, with reports linking him with an exit from the Brisbane Broncos due to continued issues with their salary cap management.

Since November 1, Staggs has been free to negotiate with rival teams but has yet to confirm his future despite it being clouded as the deadline for his career beyond 2025 draws closer.

Since debuting in 2018, the 26-year-old has made 121 first-grade appearances - scoring 52 tries and 73 goals - played in three Tests for Tonga and Australia and made his State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues in 2022.

Only contracted until the end of next season, Staggs is yet to be tabled an extension by the Brisbane Broncos and could find himself out of the club due to their salary cap management, per The Daily Telegraph.

However, he has previously indicated that he didn't want to leave the Broncos, and Michael Maguire was keen to extend his contract after re-signing QLD Maroons fullback Reece Walsh in late October.

"I've spoken to Kotoni and really enjoyed the conversation. I had a close eye on Kotoni this year as NSW Origin coach, so I've got a connection there with him," Maguire said per News Corp.

"First things first, I need to get to the Broncos and look at where we stand with the roster, but Kotoni is an elite player, and he can play a big role for us."

The Dolphins are one team that was previously interested in his services. At the same time, the Sydney Roosters are likely to be a keen suitor and would make a play if he enters the open market after losing Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii.

On around $700,000 at the moment, he could fetch up to $1 million a season and is one of the best outside backs off-contract at the end of next season, alongside the likes of Tommy Talau, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tyrone Munro and Selwyn Cobbo.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Staggs' teammate Jesse Arthars hopes he will remain at Brisbane beyond next season alongside Cobbo, whose future has also been in some doubt as of late.

"I don't want to see them leave. They're obviously great mates of mine and they bring a lot of culture to this club as well. ‘Cobbs' and ‘Tones' are two players at the club who we'll be looking to hold onto," Arthars said.

"They've always been good for this group. Tones is a massive player in this club, and behind the four walls that you guys wouldn't see, he's a very big leader.

"He was captain a few times last year and the year before, he's part of our leadership group and one of the driving forces in changing this culture and trying to make it a better place."