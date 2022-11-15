The reported altercation between England and Sydney Roosters prop Victor Radley and Irish international James Bentley is set to be investigated by the NRL, with the Roosters star now facing the possibility of sanctions following the incident.

The incident caught headlines after Radley apparently took exception to Bentley's behaviour, with the Irishman asked to leave the venue by staff, who threatened to call the police.

It's believed Bentley was acting in an aggressive manner towards England coach Shaun Wane, which Radley took exception to.

Though Bentley is widely believed to be the instigator, he also came out of the confrontation worse for wear, allegedly requiring stitches after allegedly being dealt a head butt by Radley.

While World Cup officials are already investigating the matter, the NRL will partake in one of their own after the incident was brought to their attention.

“The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the matter, and liaising with Rugby League World Cup officials,” said an NRL spokesperson.

It's not the first time Radley has courted trouble – with a $5000 fine looming large after he was sanctioned by the NRL for a lewd act in the New South Wales dressing room during Origin.

He was also banned for two games and received a fine after an incident in Byron Bay at the end of 2021.

NewsCorp investigated suggestions that there had been another incident on the same night, but those allegations were vehemently denied by the players allegedly involved.

There are also allegations that English players may have been engaging in 'knock-and-run' behaviour with the Samoan team, who had changed hotels on the day in question after ending the English team's tournament.

It's not known what punishment, if any, Radley will receive at this point - or when he will be permitted to serve it.