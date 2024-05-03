A magistrate who oversaw the inquest into the death of young Manly Sea Eagles' player Keith Titmuss has revealed the training session prior to his passing was "more likely than not inappropriate".

According to the ABC, the findings have confirmed the training session was inappropriate.

The inquest found Titmuss died as a result of exertional heat stroke, with paramedics having to check his temperature three times upon arriving at the venue because they couldn't believe the player's temperature had reached 42 degrees.

According to the report, deputy state coroner Derek Leee concluded the training session was inappropriate given factors including the hot and humid conditions, as well as Titmuss having the lowest levels of fitness comparatively in the playing group.

The timing of the findings being announced by the coronoer is set to a backdrop of questions being raised around NRL training.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs' player Jackson Topine has launched legal action against the Belmore-based outfit following a training session which saw him forced to wrestle the entire squad before losing his contract.

Ex-Manly player Lloyd Perrett has also launched legal action against the Sea Eagles after allegedly being dnied water during a training session and suffering a seizure as a result.

“I didn't want to do this but I felt like everything in my life got taken from me,” Perrett told Wide World of Sports on his action against the Sea Eagles.

“It was gone in an instant and I am still feeling the effects, mentally and physically.

“Taking legal action has been dangled in front of me since it all happened but my manager at the time said ‘you'll win but never play footy again'… so I held off.”

Perrett said he decided to take action against Manly after learning of the inquest's findings into Titmuss' death.

“When I heard Keith died from heatstroke, I cried like a baby. My psychologist told me it was a condition called ‘survivor's guilt' because I knew that could have been me,” he said.

“We went on a run, weren't allowed any water and told ‘if you don't like it, you can take your car keys to the field and go home'.

“We had a run, then a short break, then got sent on another run… again without water, then a third run. I guess my mind was stronger than my body.

“I don't remember what happened. I collapsed and woke up in hospital with around seven doctors and nurses around me... I thought I was going to die.”

Since Manly became aware of Titmuss' death and the correlation between it and exertional heat stroke, the club and NRL have acted to review heat policies and improve player welfare, with reccomendations passed down now including that a 14-day period of controlled training be implemented for players following the off-season or an extended break.