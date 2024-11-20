In-demand Gold Coast Titans playmaker Thomas Weaver is set to agree to a new deal for next season as he is currently unsigned and without a team at the moment.

An U19s NSW Blues representative, Weaver has played six matches with the club over the past two seasons but has spent the majority of his time in the QLD Cup competition.

The third-string halfback this season, he managed ten appearances in the QLD Cup for the Tweed Seagulls in which he scored three tries, provided eight try assists and five line-break assists and averaged 162.4 kicking metres per match.

According to reports from The Courier-Mail, Weaver is set to sign a new deal with the Titans for next season.

This deal will see him contend with AJ Brimson, Carter Gordon, Jayden Campbell, Kieran Foran and Zane Harrison for the two spots in the halves.

This news comes after he caught interest from the Parramatta Eels, and Tanah Boyd agreed to join the New Zealand Warriors on a two-year contract, leaving the Gold Coast.

Instead, the Eels decided to pick up South Sydney Rabbitohs back-up playmaker and 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year Dean Hawkins.

"I'm excited for young Tommy Weaver," teammate AJ Brimson told Zero Tackle earlier this year on Weaver.

"He obviously played a few games last year, but he's a good player, and he's been impressing well.

"If he gets his chance, whether it's due to form injury or whatever, I'm hoping and expecting him to take it with both hands. He's a skilful player."