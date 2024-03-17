Debuting for the Gold Coast Titans last year, Thomas Weaver has transformed into the club's third-choice option in the halves and the backup to Kieran Foran and Tanah Boyd.

The 20-year-old would spend a significant amount of time in the QLD Cup for the Tweed Seagulls last year before earning his first-grade debut near the end of the season against the Penrith Panthers.

A former Under-19s NSW representative, Weaver has become the perfect backup to replace Foran or Boyd in the halves if they occur any injuries or suspensions. This was seen in Round 1, where he was a last-minute replacement for Foran.

During the game against the Dragons, he recorded one try assist, 47 passes, 20 tackles, 41 running metres and 106 kicking metres alongside Boyd in the halves.

His performances in first grade and incredible pre-season caught the attention of Origin star and teammate AJ Brimson who admitted he is a 'skilful player' and has plenty of potential to lead the team in the halves in the future.

"I'm excited for young Tommy Weaver," Brimson told Zero Tackle.

"He obviously played a few games last year, but he's a good player, and he's been impressing well.

"If he gets his chance, whether it's due to form injury or whatever, I'm hoping and expecting him to take it with both hands.

"He's a skilful player."

Embed from Getty Images

Having impressed his teammates and club officials, Weaver is pursuing a new contract extension with the Gold Coast Titans as is off-contract at the end of the season.

Regarded as one of the best young prospects in the game, he will likely be seen as Kieran Foran's direct halves replacement once the veteran hangs up the boots.

"If I got the opportunity, I'd definitely take it with two hands. I think obviously that it might go a different way, I'm not sure," Weaver said earlier this year regarding his future at the Titans.

"I've got the mindset where I'm happy to play any role at the moment. I'm still young, I'm still trying to learn as much as possible, so to play any role in the team, I'd be happy to just get a jersey.

"I think it's more that role of stepping in if someone falls over or Tanah [Boyd] were to go down. That said, I'm still putting my best foot forward everytime I come in and train and I'm looking to do that everytime I get an opportunity to play.

"I'm still 20 years old. I still know that I have a lot of footy ahead of me.

"As Fozzy is getting to the back-end of his career and Tanah is getting a bit older, they have had to go through the same situation I'm going through at the moment.

"I'm happy to wait and bide my time a little bit, and then when I get my opportunity, take it as best I can."