When it came to teams able to surprise the competition throughout the 2022 NRL season, there were none who were able to shock more than the North Queensland Cowboys.

Stringing the memory back to the pre-season, and most pundits had the Cowboys somewhere among the bottom four. For some, that meant the wooden spoon.

But the Cowboys took that and laughed all the way to the bank, finishing in the top four before beating the Cronulla Sharks in Week 1 of the finals to book a home preliminary final in Townsville.

They would ultimately come up short against the Parramatta Eels, but there is little doubt Todd Payten's side will be better for the run come the start of the 2023 season and will be among the sides pushing to go all the way again.

What is potentially most pleasing for the Cowboys heading into 2023 is the limited changes to their squad - they have lost the likes of Tom Gilbert and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, but all of their remaining departures barely featured in first grade last year.

They haven't made many signings either though, which does open up the floor to the idea that the Cowboys could be just short of what's required to go the extra step yet again.

So, if the Cowboys could steal anyone to make that next step, who would it be if salary cap and contract restraints didn't apply?

Current squad

Jake Bourke, Tom Chester, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Mitchell Dunn, Brendan Elliot, Kyle Feldt, Jack Gosiewski, Jake Granville, Ben Hampton, Coen Hess, Peta Hiku, Valentine Holmes, Luciano Leilua, Jordan Lipp, Heilum Luki, Jordan McLean, Laitia Moceidreke, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Riley Price, Reece Robson, Taniela Sadrugu, Gehamat Shibasaki, James Tamou, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Chad Townsend

Analysis

The Cowboys are among the more well-rounded sides in the competition heading into the 2023 campaign.

That isn't a comment you would have made heading into 2022 with a somewhat similar side, but long gone are the issues surrounding some of these players.

Breakout seasons for the likes of Scott Drinkwater, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Reece Robson and Jeremiah Nanai were the catalyst of their incredible form, but that wasn't all.

Valentine Holmes adapting to play in the centres having not done so previously at NRL level, Kyle Feldt and Jordan McLean's respective returns to their best form on the wing and at prop respectively, and the ever-present approach of Peta Hiku at the other centre left the Cowboys in excellent shape throughout the course of the campaign.

Add to that the work of young forwards Griffin Neame and Heilum Luki, Coen Hess' emergence as a middle third option and the work of the now departed Tom Gilbert, and it's clear why the Cowboys were as good as they were.

But that doesn't mean they can go to the next level with exactly the same group. It's difficult to get near the top, but a whole different level of challenge to get to the next level.

Without the arrival of Luciano Leilua, you'd be suggesting that the second row was the area the Cowboys would most like to add another talent, but with that ship now sailing, there are a couple of key areas earmarked for improvement.

Peta Hiku is more than serviceable, but it's unlikely he is ever going to be the game-breaking centre who will win his club a premiership.

He played his part throughout 2022, but a different three-quarter partner for Valentine Holmes wouldn't look out of place.

The front row is an area the Cowboys could also do with an upgrade. They have added James Tamou this off-season, and the form of Jordan McLean last year was impressive, but neither scream premiership-winning starting option, even if they both might have at one point during their respective careers.

The other - and potentially biggest - area that the Cowboys could gun for improvement is in the bench utility position.

Jake Granville and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - who has now left for the Dolphins - were the two players who split the role last season.

Granville has the ability to play all over the ground, but for the Cowboys to go to the next level, a genuine utility built around spark would go a long way.

Options to steal

Option 1: Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

If the Cowboys were to bring in a prop, it needs to be a hard-hitting, full-running style prop. One who won't soak up huge minutes to produce on a large scale.

They already have Jason Taumalolo at lock playing most of the 80 minutes, to go with some excellent middle forwards and Reuben Cotter's 80 minutes per game.

With Cotter and Taumalolo taking up so much game time between them, there would be no point bringing in another player of a similar mould.

It's also worth noting that Cotter is on the smaller side, so going for a player like Campbell-Gillard - who is tall and built like the side of a house - would be the way to go.

A player with Origin experience, he would build a superb platform for either experience or youth (pending on the team named by Payten) to come off the bench and rip in against opposition bench forwards.

Option 2: Brandon Smith (Sydney Roosters)

Brandon Smith presents as one of the NRL's ultimate utility options, even if he can't play in the backs.

While you'd never see him line up at halfback or five-eighth, Smith is a tenacious defender, an excellent ball-runner, and has plenty of smarts coming out of dummy half, should it be required.

That will be required in spades at the Roosters this year as he becomes the club's first-choice number nine.

But that doesn't mean it's his best position, and coming off the bench at a club like the Cowboys behind either Jason Taumalolo or Reece Robson would turn Payten's side into something fierce.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2022 SEASON AVG 22.8

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 0.1

LB Assists

Option 3: Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

If the Broncos were going to take on board a centre to overrun Hiku's position, it would need to be someone who brings something different to the team.

We know that Hiku is a strong defender and does the hard yards in attack, but sometimes lacks the fizz that would make him an elite centre in the class of Staggs or Justin Olam for example.

Staggs brings with him an excellent tackle-breaking ability, strong defence and ball-running which is among the most dangerous in the competition.

While he started 2022 slowly, once he got going, he was near unstoppable and made an enormous difference to the Broncos' attack.

KOTONI STAGGS

Centre Broncos 2022 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.3

LB Assists 0.2

Tries

Option 4: Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

If the Cowboys were looking for a utility option to play right across the park, then there may be few better equipped to do it than Watson.

He has turned himself into predominantly a lock forward over the last couple of years, but that doesn't mean he can't play other positions.

Lock, hooker and halves are all well within his skill set, but he could easily line up around the backline if it was required.

A strong option for the Roosters, his role at the club is a little up in the air thanks to the arrival of Brandon Smith, but he would hold the 14 jersey at the Cowboys every single week without a shadow of a doubt.

CONNOR WATSON

Lock Roosters 2022 SEASON AVG 0.6

Offloads 0.1

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

The verdict

The crucial thing to consider here is what the Cowboys need for their own needs - and to not upset team balance while doing it.

For that reason, it's a two-horse race between Watson and Smith.

Smith is the better player and has prior experience in the Cowboys' system, but it's hard to go past the extra versatility that Watson brings to the side.

Connor Watson.