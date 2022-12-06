The Melbourne Storm have been a picture of consistency for more than two decades in the NRL.

Ever since the Victorian outfit entered the competition, and more specifically since Craig Bellamy took over as coach, they have barely been challenged as the NRL's most dominant force.

It feels like every season the naysayers will say the cracks appearing for the Storm, only for the team to go right ahead and prove them wrong for the umpteenth time.

At risk of becoming a broken record though, 2023 appears as if it will be Bellamy's biggest challenge, even as his coaching career winds down.

The amount of experience the Storm have lost for 2022 is more than some clubs have altogether, with Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith all departing. That's four representative-level players heading for new fields.

The signings have made an attempt to address that issue, but it's going to take an almighty step up from certain players - but then - that's something the Storm have done for fun over the years.

That said, they would still love to be in possession of a few extra starts - so if the Storm could steal anyone without salary cap or contract considerations, who would it be for 2023?

Current squad

Grant Anderson, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Tom Eisenhuth, Harry Grant, Jordan Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Tui Kamikamica, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Nick Meaney, Tepai Moeroa, Cameron Munster, Jayden Nikorima, Justin Olam, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Aaron Pene, Jonah Pezet, Marion Seve, Tariq Sims, Reimis Smith, Will Warbrick, Christian Welch, Tyran Wishart

Analysis

Even with all the high-profile departures at the Storm, there is hardly a major weakness in the squad when compared to some other teams around the competition.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, injury prone as he has tended to be over the last two years, is still one of the game's best fullbacks, and has Cameron Munster and Nick Meaney to back him up, which is hardly a bad combination.

Munster backing up becomes even more viable in the second half of this season with Jonah Pezet likely to push for a debut in the halves - a debut that he will otherwise be unlikely to get with Munster to once again partner one of the game's best in Jahrome Hughes.

Meaney will be joined on the wing by Xavier Coates, while the centres will see Papua New Guinean powerhouse Justin Olam joined by the returning Reimis Smith, who has been excellent since his transition from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

They are all backed up by the likes of George Jennings, and Dean Ieremia, as well as young gun Jack Howarth, who can also play in the second row. Last year's under-19 Queensland captain is likely to debut at some point this year after signing a monster five-year extension with the Storm 12 months ago.

In the forwards, the loss of experience has been somewhat replaced, with Tariq Sims to join the club, but one player can't make up for three.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tui Kamikamica and Christian Welch returning from long-term injury are likely to be the starting group in the middle third, while Sims should be joined by recruit Eliesa Katoa on the edge.

The edge has rebounded better than expected after the departures of Kenny Bromwich and Kaufusi, with Sims and Katoa backed up by Trent Loiero, Jack Howarth and another recruit Joe Chan, who joins the club from the Catalans Dragons.

But it's that middle third that'll be the biggest worry for Craig Bellamy. It feels as if one of Asofa-Solomona and Kamikamica would be far better served coming off the bench, rather than starting at lock, with Queensland forward Welch almost certain to gain a starting spot.

Add to that the back up brigade in the middle really only consists of Alec MacDonald, Josh King and Aaron Pene, and the alarm bells may be ringing.

With Tyran Wishart proving himself as a capable utility, that area is no longer a concern for the Storm, leaving only one spot in the team that will have Bellamy worried if a few injuries strike at the same time.

Options to steal

Option 1: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Fa'asuamaleaui has fast become one of the game's best middle forwards since he made his exit from the Victorian capital.

Of course, it wouldn't have mattered if he stayed in Melbourne, went to the Titans or found another home - he was always destined for greatness.

The only real question was whether he was going to end up in the middle or on the edge, but he has well and truly cemented his position in the middle now.

Able to play lock or prop, he would bring excellent versatility to the Storm, and take big minutes out of the game, allowing Asofa-Solomona to stay at his impactful best, rather than burning up as he plays bigger minutes.

T. FA'ASUAMALEAUI

Lock Titans 2022 SEASON AVG 0.9

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0

Try Assists

Option 2: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

When it comes to prop forwards, there have been few better than Haas over the last 24 months in the NRL.

A New South Wales representative, Haas would have found himself in Mal Meninga's Australian squad without injury at the Rugby League World Cup as well.

The star prop fell away a little bit at the end of 2022, but Haas playing on the back of Munster, Hughes, Papenhuyzen and Grant is a scary proposition.

Haas playing under Bellamy is equally as scary.

Him playing at the Storm would likely allow Asofa-Solomona to come from the bench - something that drives his level of impact through the roof.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2022 SEASON AVG 159.8

All Run Metres 0

Tries 2.7

Tackle Breaks

Option 3: Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

No fuss is virtually the memo that Tohu Harris plays his football with.

There are few players as consistent as Harris at both ends of the park. He barely misses a tackle, runs like his life depends on it and has captained the Warriors for some time.

Also a former Melbourne player, Harris tackled at almost 95 per cent in a well-beaten team during 2022, and added 131 metres per contest.

He would be, without a shadow of a doubt, the perfect sort of player to complement Melbourne's hard-hitting forward pack.

TOHU HARRIS

Second-row Warriors 2022 SEASON AVG 36

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.9

Tackle Breaks

Option 4: Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

The Penrith Panthers have received all of the credit available in the NRL world over the last two years, and rightly so.

The back-to-back premiers have become the dominant force in the competition, taking the mantle away from the Storm.

From Nathan Cleary to Jarome Luai, from Dylan Edwards to Apisai Koroisau and onto forward pack leader James Fisher-Harris, this side has it all.

But Moses Leota has been the quiet performer who has gone about his work brilliantly to complement Fisher-Harris and Isaah Yeo in the middle third.

A hard-running, strong-tackling, no-nonsense prop, he is the sort of player who would fit into Melbourne's system seamlessly.

MOSES LEOTA

Prop Panthers 2022 SEASON AVG 100.4

All Run Metres 0.1

Tries 1.1

Tackle Breaks

The verdict

As much as the idea of Leota playing under Bellamy appeals greatly, the player the Storm would most love to steal has to be an 80-minute (or close enough to 80-minute) ball-playing lock.

They don't need a Cameron Murray or Isaah Yeo-type figure though given the immense talent they already have in the side.

They need the quiet worker who will get the job done.

Fa'asuamaleaui, as a former Storm player, also appeals, but this has to be Tohu Harris. He fits the bill down to the tee. A defensive work horse, a hard runner, low maintenance and does the job week in and week out.

Tohu Harris.

Be sure to check back in tomorrow as we take a look at the New Zealand Warriors.