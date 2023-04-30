Canterbury Bulldogs head coach Cameron Ciraldo has joined Manly Sea Eagles counterpart Anthony Seibold in dismissing claims Kyle Flanagan could be set for a switch of clubs.

First reported by News Corp on Saturday, it's understood Flanagan, who has been axed by the Bulldogs this week and played NSW Cup on Sunday, could make his way to the Northern Beaches of Sydney where he would link up with his father Shane, who is part of Seibold's staff.

Seibold was the first to shut down the rumours on Saturday night immediately following Manly's loss to the Gold Coast Titans at Brookvale, and Bulldogs' boss Cameron Ciraldo revealed he knew nothing about it when quizzed after the Bulldogs' victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday in Wollongong.

"I know nothing about that," Ciraldo said.

"Kyle rang me straight away and his phone was going off as well. He just wanted me to re-assure him that there was nothing in it.

"He had a tough week, and it was a tough decision to not be in the team. We played him at hooker in NSW Cup today and I thought he was outstanding.

"He was really good all week. He took it on the chin. There is a lot of weight of expectation on Kyle and it brings a lot of attention, but he turned up at training every day with the right attitude, embraced a new position and I thought he was really good out there today."

His comments followed Seibold suggesting an outside back may be of more use to the Sea Eagles as they look to sign a 30th player to their squad before the June 30 deadline.

"I'm not going to speculate on that. One thing I will say is that we have a spot to fill. We have signed 29 players, and we are going to fill it before June 30," Seibold said during his post-game

"What we are doing at the moment is having a good look at the position we need to fill.

"Probably like an Aaron Woods. We had 28 players, we brought Woodsy in to do a role so we will look around for what we need. We are short for outside backs, potentially we can add to our halves as well, so we will have those conversations during the week, but we certainly haven't signed Kyle Flanagan if that's the speculation."

Despite the denials from both clubs, News Corp's Phil Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast that the Bulldogs have been openly shopping Flanagan, including to the United Kingdom, and that the deal is done.

“They're all in denial at the moment but I know for a fact talks took place on Friday for Kyle to move across there.” Rothfield said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“Phil Gould has been openly looking for opportunities for Kyle in the English Super League since the beginning of the year. Kyle was a Trent Barrett signing and he's struggled to make any impression at Canterbury ... Kyle won't be back in that team any time soon.

“He was really really unhappy about getting dropped but I think Cameron Ciraldo gave him the first eight or nine rounds ... he just wants to go in another direction there and it's probably a move that sorts all parties. He's probably not going to play a lot of first grade at Manly but they do need a halfback when Cherry-Evans is away.”

Flanagan, who is off-contract at the end of the year from the Bulldogs, has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the club over the last 18 months.

He yo-yoed his way in and out of the first 17 for Canterbury during 2022, and his axing this year is unlikely to mean the rumours will go anywhere anytime soon.