A war of words has ignited between Brisbane Broncos chairman Karl Morris and former coach Wayne Bennett.

Morris took aim at Bennett for the current situation Anthony Siebold now faces as his side slumped to its five-straight loss last weekend.

“We always thought it was going to take two years for [Seibold] to sort out the issues he was inheriting,” Morris told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Bennett returned fire, saying that the Broncos management should be held accountable for the mess that they are in and not blaming him for it.

“I have shut my mouth since I left the club 18 months ago,” he told the Syndey Morning Herald.

“But I will not sit back and cop or tolerate them, the management at that club, trying to lay the responsibility on my feet for their poor decisions. They have to own what decisions they have made.”

Bennett also questioned why Siebold, who took his South Syndey to a preliminary final in 2018, would take the Broncos job if they were to going to go through a rebuild.

“Anthony Seibold’s manager is Isaac Moses, who at the time had about 15 contracted players at the Broncos,” he said.

“There’s no way that those two wouldn’t have discussed that playing group there. Anthony had a job at South Sydney but he still decided to take the job up there. If he thought he was going to an inferior football club, he wouldn’t have gone.