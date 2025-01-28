Cronulla Sharks superstar halfback Nicho Hynes has weighed in on the rumours surrounding the future of teammate, winger and New Zealand international Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Mulitalo's future has been clouded in uncertainty for some time as he prepares to make a decision that will not only affect him and those around him but the Cronulla Sharks club as a whole.

Rumoured to be linked with the Brisbane Broncos, his departure could see the emergence of Samuel Stonestreet, a towering winger who has been unable to crack a regular spot in first-grade and is also off-contract at the end of the season.

In contrast, the retention of the New Zealand international would see him continue his partnership with Sione Katoa as one of the best wing-pairing in the competition, where he has scored 56 tries in the past three seasons.

"We'd love to have him keep playing. He's such a key member of our team and I'd hate to see him go and wear another team's colours," Hynes said about Mulitalo.

"I hope that we're doing our bit for him. We're keen to keep him and he's a good team player. He's a good student, and we're keen to keep him."

The words from Hynes come after Mulitalo broke his silence on the rumours linking him with a potential move to the Brisbane Broncos.

Speaking for the first time after deciding to test the open market, the winger made it clear that he is keen to remain at the Cronulla Sharks for the foreseeable future, hoping to win a premiership with the club and the Sharks second in its history.

“I looked at that and had a laugh. I've made it clear to my management I obviously want to hopefully get something done here," the winger told The Sydney Morning Herald

" I know it's a business, I need to put food on my family, but I love this club to death, and hope it all falls into place.

“The main thing for me is to play footy. I have a team around me who know what my ambitions are and what I want to do in this game.

“I love this club, I've poured my heart into this place through the good times and bad times.”