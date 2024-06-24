St George Illawarra Dragons and Queensland Maroons star Ben Hunt has publically confirmed he wants to re-sign with the club.

While Hunt has revealed nothing has yet been put in motion, the club captain will work on the details of a contract extension at the end of the State of Origin period.

A new contract for Hunt would complete a dramatic turn of events, with the halfback having requested a release from his contract at the club during last year's State of Origin camp.

That followed the axing of former coach Anthony Griffin and saw Hunt want out of the - at that point - badly struggling Dragons, despite the fact a new two-year extension he had signed through to the end of 2025 hadn't even commenced yet.

Now, with the Dragons pushing for a spot in the top eight and the club seemingly in a far better spot, Hunt wants to continue his stint at the club.

The captain, who is at the back-end of his career, would likely only sign a one-year deal through to the end of 2026 and told AAP Sports that the recent re-signing of Jaydn Su'A, as well as the deal for Damien Cook which is yet to be announced officially, has seen Hunt see a way forward at the Dragons.

"At this stage there is nothing really in place, but I have talked to 'Flanno' and we are just waiting to get through Origin and sit down and have a chat about it," Hunt told the publication.

"All things are going well. I am really excited that Jaydn is extended with the club and we have got Cooky coming on board."

Cook confirmed this week he would leave the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the season, with his interim coach Ben Hornby confirming his time would come to an end at the end of the season.

That sees the Rabbitohs releasing Cook from the final year of his deal to spend the final two years of his career at the Dragons.

Both Cook and Hunt would be signed through to the end of 2026 at the Dragons should the deals go through.