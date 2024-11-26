Former St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt has reportedly agreed to join the Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract.

He was officially released by the Dragons a number of weeks ago after a tumultuous final two years with the club where he requested a release, but wasn't granted it, on multiple occasions.

The State of Origin halfback's relationship with Dragons' head coach Shane Flanagan reached breaking point after a dismal fade out for the club at the end of the 2024 NRL campaign, and it was decided to let Hunt go.

While it was reported Hunt wanted to stay in Sydney given his family are based here, it has now been revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald that Hunt will follow earlier prior comments and head back to Queensland.

After the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs both pulled out of the race over the last week, there was little on the table for Hunt, but he has still taken the softer financial offer in chase of a premiership before he retires, which could be at the end of his new deal which is reported to expire at the end of 2026.

The Dolphins were the other club in the race and reportedly had a $1.4 million package on the table for the next two seasons. Hunt will instead take the $1.1 million package - or $550,000 per year - on the table from the Broncos.

“He's very flattered by the interest from those clubs, but ultimately opted to finish his career in Brisbane,” Hunt's manager Col Davis was quoted as saying by the Herald.

“It was a difficult decision, and he hadn't made up his mind until yesterday.”

It means Hunt will link up with Adam Reynolds, but who plays the seven in 2025 is up in the air. Reynolds is tipped to retire at the end of the coming season which could see Hunt into the undisputed halfback role for 2026, but in the meantime, the Queensland representative may play in a utility role off the bench, or even at hooker.

What it means for the Broncos' current suite of hookers remains to be seen, with Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy sharing the role for much of the year in 2024, but Blake Mozer now ready to break into first-grade.

One of the game's most talented juniors, he is off-contract at the end of 2025 and could look for a new club without substantial first-grade time over the coming 12 months.

Cory Paix is the other hooker on the roster, but is unlikely to be re-signed by Brisbane.

Hunt, now 34 years of age, has played 334 NRL games, the first 187 of those coming with the Broncos between 2009 and 2017 where he played in the 2015 NRL Grand Final.

Should he stay fit for the next two seasons, he could play another 48 NRL games without finals, which would see him within a season's worth of matches away from joining the exclusive 400-club.

Hunt has also played 20 State of Origin's for Queensland and 15 Tests for Australia.