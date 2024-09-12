The Huddersfield Giants have secured hooker Zac Woolford on a one-year contract from the Canberra Raiders.

Having made 39 NRL appearances after breaking into the Canberra first team last year, he has accumulated over 100 games across the NRL and NSW Cup.

The 28-year-old looks to bring extensive experience to the Giants, and will be strong competition for the number nine position.

Woolford enthusiastic about the challenge of the Super League and taking on new competitors.

"I'm stoked to get it all done. I've been in talks for a few weeks now so I'm glad it's all done and signed,” Woolford commented on making the move to Huddersfield in 2025 via Giants Media.

Woolford was Luke Robinson's first signing since becoming the Head Coach of the Giants.

"All of us at the Huddersfield Giants are really pleased to have acquired the services of Zac Woolford. It's been no secret that the club have been looking for a Hooker and we think he ticks all the right boxes,” Robinson said.

"One of the most important things is that we feel like he's at a really good age, he's got a lot of NRL experience behind him but his best years are in front of him still.

"We feel like him coming in the pomp of his career can be really beneficial experience that will not only aid us on the field but can be a big part of our leadership group off it as well, so exciting both for him and for us.”