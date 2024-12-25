Wayne Bennett is set to take on the role of head coach to help bring the South Sydney Rabbitohs back to finals contention.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in rugby league history, Bennett has coached over 1,100 games in his career.

Bennett has a close connection with South Sydney, having coached the club for three years, during which he achieved his best win ratio of 68%.

He also led the Rabbitohs to the 2021 Grand Final, where they were narrowly defeated by the Penrith Panthers.

However, South Sydney had a tough 2024 season, finishing 16th on the NRL ladder.

This was a significant drop from their 9th-place finish in 2023, just missing out on the top eight. With disappointing results from both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, head coach Jason Demetriou was sacked halfway through 2024.

It became clear that the club needed the guidance of an experienced coach to help turn things around. Bennett, a fan favourite, was brought in for a three-year stint, signing on until 2027.

Bennett's most recent role was with the new NRL club, the Redcliffe Dolphins. He helped establish the foundations of the team, and despite the Dolphins' lack of depth, they finished 10th on the ladder in 2024—exceeding expectations in just their second season.

Bennett is now expected to work his magic at South Sydney, and with his wealth of experience, he is tasked with returning the club to finals football and guiding them back to a Grand Final.

At 74, Bennett is nearing the end of his illustrious career, and his tenure with South Sydney will likely be his last before retirement. His priority is clear: to take the Rabbitohs to another Grand Final.

The club faces a busy preseason, with high expectations placed on several big-name players.

Marquee player Latrell Mitchell had a disrupted 2024 season, playing just 11 games due to issues on and off the field. It will be interesting to see how Bennett manages Mitchell, known for his hard-nosed approach, and whether he can bring out the best in the talented but controversial star.

Cody Walker, Souths' other key playmaker, had a solid 2024 season with 21 try assists in 21 games. With the departure of Lachlan Ilias, the club will likely see Lewis Dodds or Jamie Humphreys take on the halfback role next year.

Jack Wighton, another big signing, had a disappointing first season at Souths. However, if he can improve in 2025, a partnership with Tyrone Munro could become a dangerous combination in the outside backs.

The Rabbitohs also missed the services of Campbell Graham, who was sidelined for the 2024 season due to a serious injury. The talented centre is expected to return for Round 1 of the 2025 season, which will be a major boost to the squad.

Skipper Cameron Murray also battled injuries last season, playing just 14 games. The physical toll of carrying much of the defensive workload was evident. However, Murray is a consistent performer, and with a full preseason behind him, he is expected to return fit and ready to lead South Sydney.

With the departure of club veteran Damien Cook, there is uncertainty surrounding who will wear the No. 9 jersey. Peter Mamouzelos is a likely candidate, but new addition Jamie Humphreys, who can play both halfback and hooker, could also be in the mix.

South Sydney's squad will also be strengthened by new signings Jayden Sullivan and Josh Schuster, both versatile and talented utility players who bring plenty of potential.

With these new additions and a change in direction under Bennett, Souths are entering a new era.

The aim will be to bring the club back to finals contention and, ultimately, challenge for the NRL premiership.

The 2025 season will be crucial for Bennett and the Rabbitohs, as they look to turn their fortunes around and return to the top of the competition.