Both Corey Horsburgh and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will appear at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Both players are facing long suspensions after being charged by the NRL's match review committee for indiscretions committed during Round 26.

Horsburgh was slapped with a Grade 1 shoulder charge for a shot on Corey Jensen which would have carried with it a three-match penalty with an early guilty plea.

He will risk a fourth match by fighting the charge at the judiciary, but if he is cleared of the charge, then he will be free to play in what could be a must-win Round 27 match for the Raiders away from home against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Raiders will know by Sunday's kick-off whether they have a finals spot secured, of if they need a win to get them there, however, a victory against the Sharks will also guarantee a home elimination final.

Horsburgh will be a key part of that contest for Canberra if he manages to free himself at the judiciary, with the State of Origin debutant among the Green Machine's best all year.

Waerea-Hargreaves on the other hand was hit with two charges after Saturday night's loss to the Wests Tigers, one for dangerous contact and the other for striking.

The Grade 1 striking charge - for a headbutt on Stefano Utoikamanu - has seen him accept a three-match penalty with an early guilty plea, while the other charge will see the Roosters' prop contest the grading.

If he manages to have the charge downgraded to a Grade 1 offence, he will pay a $3000 fine instead of having an extra three-match suspension. If he is found guilty, then the charge will be elevated to four weeks, seeing him spend a total of seven weeks on the sideline for the two offences.

Judiciary hearings will commence at Moore Park on Tuesday evening from 6 pm (AEST).