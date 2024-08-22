Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh has reportedly held preliminary meetings with Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters and toured the facilities at Red Hill.

The middle forward is contracted with the Raiders until the end of the 2027 season, but has been given permission to speak with rival clubs over an immediate move.

Suspension and injury has ruined his 2024 season, but the forward - who made his State of Origin debut for the Queensland Maroons last year - has barely featured in first grade even when he has been available.

That has reportedly led the aggressive forward to have fallen out with coach Ricky Stuart, and both parties now wish to cut the end of his contract as soon as practically possible.

The St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs are all understood to have held conversations with Horsburgh, but News Corp are now reporting he has toured facilities at the Broncos, with the chance of him making the move north increasing.

The Broncos are yet to properly replace Thomas Flegler, who left for the Dolphins at the start of the 2024 season. His aggression not being replaced has just been one of a litany of issues for Kevin Walters' side this year, with last year's grand finalists more likely to miss the finals than make them with just three rounds remaining.

It's understood the meeting went positively, although the Broncos are yet to lodge a formal offer for the services for the aggressive forward.

“Corey has interest from a number of clubs and the Broncos are among them,” Horsburgh's manager Jeff Jurotte is reported to have told the publication.

“We had a good meeting with the Broncos.

Horsburgh only re-signed with the Raiders last year on his rich new contract.

It's believed that, out of the clubs chasing him, the Bulldogs are all but out of the mix, while the Dragons may be focusing their efforts on securing Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who is also in the sights of the North Queensland Cowboys who have Valentine Holmes' contract money to spend after he was released to the Dragons for 2025.