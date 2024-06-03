Jake Simpkin has become the latest name to leave the Wests Tigers as the club attempts to turn around their fortunes, with the backup dummy half instead signing with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Tigers, who have lost their eight games straight and are battling through their first season under new coach Benji Marshall, have already granted permission for second-rower Isaiah Papali'i to leave at the end of the season, while it's understood a host of other players may also be looking for a new club.

Simpkin won't have to wait to have his future determined though, with the former junior State of Origin player confirming his switch to the Manly Sea Eagles on a deal that will see him join the club effective immediately through to the end of 2026.

The Sea Eagles have had issues in the dummy half role, with Lachlan Croker doing a strong job, but having little in the way of backup. That said, the signing of Simpkin will raise questions over the future of Gordon Chan Kum Tong, who is off-contract at the end of this season. Karl Lawton has also already signed with the North Queensland Cowboys from the start of the 2025 campaign.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jake to Manly. He is a quality player who has already gained plenty of experience in the NRL for a young man," Manly head coach Anthony Seibold in a statement confirming his arrival on the Northern Beaches.

“Jake adds some depth in the hooking role and we feel this is a very good addition to our playing group.”

It's understood Simpkin has a chance of being named for the Sea Eagles on Tuesday as the club prepares to face the Penrith Panthers this weekend at the foot of the mountains.

Simpkin had fallen the pecking order at the Tigers, and while he has 41 NRL appearances for the club under his belt, he has only played four NRL games this year to date.

"On behalf of the club I want to thank Jake for his contribution to the Wests Tigers over the past few years," Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said of his departure.

“He's a good young man and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

His exit from the Tigers continues to re-enforce the idea that Tallyn Da Silva will be the long-term backup to Apisai Koroisau, although the youngster is yet to feature as anything other than an 18th man at NRL level this year.