Canberra star Josh Papalii is believed to be considering to walk away from the Raiders to return home to Queensland, according to Channel 7 Queensland.

The Raiders enforcer is reportedly homesick in Canberra, which has been worsened by the league’s strict NRL bubble, according to the report.

Papalii is contracted with the Raiders for a further two seasons and hasn’t formally requested a release back to Queensland.

The 28-year-old is rated by many as the best front-rower in the competition and would be highly sought after should he make an official request to return home.

“After 10 years in the nation’s capital, Papalii is considering coming home to his Brisbane-based family,” Channel 7 reporter Chris Garry said.

“Red Hill and Gold Coast officials are monitoring his status in Canberra, hopeful of luring him north next season.”

Papalii has played 214 games for the Raiders since breaking into the first team in 2011.