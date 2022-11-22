Former Brisbane Broncos star Justin Hodges is preparing for his rematch with Paul Gallen in the boxing ring, and is already preparing for his next fight after calling out another NRL player in a stinging personal attack.

Gallen is set to retire following the clash on Wednesday night, but Hodges has already vowed to continue his boxing career. He's taken aim at current Sydney Roosters prop and former Broncos player Matt Lodge after Lodge had been reportedly seeking a fight with Gallen before his retirement.

“When I read Lodge wanted to fight Gallen, I was filthy,” Hodges told The Courier-Mail.

“Gal and I had made a deal to rematch… then I read Lodge was sniffing around and trying to weasel his way into getting this fight. I was pissed off.

“I've had to do it the hard way. Nothing was ever given to me, I've worked and fought my butt off to be in this position.

“Lodge has done nothing to deserve a shot like this, let alone the payday.”

With both players having represented the Brisbane Broncos, Hodges was quick to leap on Lodge's payout and release from the club after a divisive stint at Red Hill.

“We all know why Kevvie flicked him from the Broncos,” Hodges said.

“Plenty of people would love to smack some sense into him, but I'm in a position where I can get paid to do it.

“I've told (promoters) 'No Limit' to line it up after I knock Gal out on Wednesday.”

Hodges is taking confidence from the fact he knocked Gallen over in their previous bout, regardless of the fact that Gallen was backing up for his second fight on the same night at the time.

“People keep reminding me only two people have ever dropped Gal,” Hodges said.

“So I've got all the confidence in the world I'll do it again – except he won't be getting up this time.”

“He's done incredible things for boxing in Australia but sorry Gal, you don't always get that fairytale ending.”