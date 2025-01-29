Controversial former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has made a tentative return to rugby league, taking part in the Nines Premier League on the Gold Coast.

The 36-year-old, whose career was marred by a lengthy absence from the sport as he served time behind bars, was hampered by a hamstring injury during the tournament, limiting his involvement.

Playing for the United SC squad alongside former NRL stars Ben Barba, Andrew Fifita and Blake Austin, Hayne limped off the field after his first touch but later returned to contribute with a kick, a chase and some on-field niggle.

RELATED >> Jarryd Hayne set for comeback with Eels affiliate side

United SC coach Blake McLean praised Hayne's presence, despite the physical struggles.

"He twinged the hammy the week of this competition, [but it was] just awesome to get him back out there and be involved in it," McLean told News Corp.

"He's Jarryd Hayne; he's a superstar and one of the best players to ever do it. We just love having him. Just having him in camp's been really good."

Hayne's return to the field marks his first competitive rugby league appearance since his last NRL game in 2018 during his second stint with the Parramatta Eels.

His career was irreparably damanged by sexual assault charges which led to nearly two years in jail before his convictions were overturned in June 2023.

There was a mixed reception to his comeback with some fans celebrating his return and others questioning his place in the sport.

Hayne's involvement remains limited, but his presence at the Nines Premier League has undoubtedly sparked conversation.

Whether this marks the beginning of a more sustained return or a fleeting appearance remains to be seen.