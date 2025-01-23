Seven years after his last rugby league match in 2018, two-time Dally M Medallist Jarryd Hayne is reportedly close to returning to the field for the 13-a-side game.

Released from jail at the backend of last year after successfully winning his legal appeal and having his rape conviction quashed, Hayne could find himself making a sensational return to the rugby league field despite being 36 years old.

Last playing in 2018, Hayne was one of the best rugby league players in his prime with the Parramatta Eels during the 2000s and 2010s and won the Dally M medal in 2009 and 2014.

According to foxsports.com.au, Hayne is close to signing with Parramatta Eels affiliate side Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup competition for the upcoming season.

This comes after he was linked with a potential comeback for Fiji at last year's Pacific Championships before he was instead worked as a mentor to the younger players in the squad in a mentoring role.

Commonly referred to as the 'Hayne Plane', the former NRL fullback appeared in 214 first-grade matches for the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans in two separate stints between 2006-14 and 2016-18.

He would also go on to represent the NSW Blues on 23 occasions and the Australian Kangaroos (11 appearances) and Fiji (10 appearances) in the international arena and is one of the few NRL players to switch to the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and even represented Fiji in Rugby Sevens.