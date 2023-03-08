Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos captain James Tedesco has reportedly asked for a contract extension into 2025, but as yet, the Roosters are yet to oblige.

Tedesco has been one of the best and most consistent players in the NRL in recent years, and it has been believed he will hold a mortgage on the number one jumper at Bondi for as long as he wants it.

However, the emergence of Suaalii, who has rival clubs and rugby union sniffing around for his services, could force the hand of the tri-colours.

It has been reported that Suaalii recently re-signed with the Roosters, taking up his player option until at least the end of 2024, which will mean he and Tedesco are due to come off-contract at the same time.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue is the fact New Zealander Joseph Manu, who would also likely to move out of the centres to either fullback or the halves, is also off-contract at the end of 2024.

Suaalii has played on the wing so far for the Roosters, but is known to have an ambition to move to fullback should he stay in the NRL. He played in the number one jumper for Samoa during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, where the island nation lost to Tedesco's Australian team in the final.

Tedesco is one of the game's richest players on a deal reported to be worth $1.1 million per season, and according to The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Webster, has asked for a one-year extension - something he told SEN Radio that the club are unwilling to grant at this stage.

“They've got a really interesting situation off the field with Tedesco and Suaalii,” Webster said on SEN 1170 Mornings.

“Joseph Suaalii has triggered his option for 2024 but that means both him and James Tedesco will be coming off contract at the same time.

“James Tedesco's management have been pushing the Roosters for the last few months to get an extra year on his contract, that hasn't gone down particularly well with Roosters management.

“Particularly Nick Politis who doesn't like getting bullied into triggering contracts, particularly when the player is very well paid.”

The Roosters are unlikely to be able to keep both Tedesco and Suaalii into 2025. Tedesco will remain on at least $1 million per season, while Suaalii will be worth a similar figure, although is believed to be on around $700,000 for 2024.

It's believed Tedesco wants to remain at fullback for the Roosters, however, the situation could take yet another twist, with Luke Keary - who is on a reported $850,000 per season - also off-contract at the end of 2024.

The injury-prone half was superb for the Roosters at the back end of 2022 in combination with now-halfback Sam Walker, but the 31-year-old could be in his last contract.

While Keary's exit from Bondi could be the obvious method to keep Manu at the club long-term, there has also been speculation Tedesco could make a move to the halves, and it's something he refused to rule out when talking to The Sydney Morning Herald last year.

“It's hard, because everyone wants to play fullback,” Tedesco said.

“It's the position where you get your hands on the ball the most, and you're allowed to be free which a lot of young players want.

“It's tough because Suaalii and Joey are top-notch footy players.

“I played five-eighth for Italy at the (2017) World Cup, it could be an option down the track. The fullback and five-eighth roles are the same these days, you see Cameron Munster do it at Melbourne.

“It requires a different fitness. I'll leave it to Robbo.”

All of Tedesco, Manu, Keary and Walker would be allowed to sign with rival clubs from November 1 this year ahead of their deals expiring at the end of 2024.