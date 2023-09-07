Incoming Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has reportedly added Michael Monaghan to his coaching staff for the 2024 season.

The reported move for Monaghan comes after Hasler was quietly announced as the replacement for the sacked Justin Holbrook earlier this year.

The Titans, who kept the move away from the media until it was complete, fired Holbrook after a reported ten-day negotiation with Hasler to take over.

Zero Tackle analysis shows that Hasler has little to do to the on-field squad other than seek improvement out of the playing group.

Instead, the Titans already have more than ten players contracted to the club until at least the end of 2026, boosted by the double re-signing of David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in recent times since Hasler was confirmed as the club's next coach.

But off-field, News Corp are reporting that Monaghan will be the Gold Coast's first significant change under Hasler, with suggestions he has already agreed to terms with the club.

It's believed Monaghan had also been courted by the North Queensland Cowboys, with Todd Payten still looking to fill out his staff for next year after the departure of Dean Young and a disappointing 2023 season.

Monaghan joined the Knights at the start of the 2023 season, taking over as coach of the NSW Cup side following eight years as a first-grade assistant coach, a role it's believed he will return to at Parkwood next year.

The former halfback who could also play at hooker played 293 top flight games in Australia and England for the Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles and Warrington Wolves before transitioning into coaching.

The news regarding Monaghan comes after captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui confirmed during the post-match press conference after Round 27 against the Canterbury Bulldogs that current interim coach Jim Lenihan would also be remaining with the club.

“Yeah, it's so good,” Fa'asuamaleaui said after the season-ending win.

“We just spoke about it in there with everyone. Jim has played a big part in this year and it has been very tough on and off the field.

“I give him credit and I'm so glad he is staying. He has obviously been through a lot of the tough times with us and I just can't wait to get the good times where we can start winning and celebrate more.”

Hasler will begin his time on the Gold Coast from November 1.