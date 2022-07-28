Gold Coast Titans forward Beau Fermor has officially re-signed with the club through to the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Fermor, who was included in the 22-man squad for Game 2 and Game 3 of the State of Origin series with Billy Slater's Queensland Maroons, has been one of the Titans' best on a consistent basis this season.

With the side struggling at the bottom of the table, Fermor has turned himself into a consistent starter on the edge for Justin Holbrook's side, having played a number of games last season.

Now seen as a valuable member of the Titans' side moving forward, Fermor has signed a two-year contract extension with the side on top of the two years he had remaining, his original contract due to expire at the end of 2024, which will lock him into the Gold Coast until the end of 2026.

It's understood the new deal through to the end of 2026 is an upgraded contract.

The 23-year-old has come of age for the Titans in recent times, and said he was "pumped" to have re-signed.

"It's a bit different from where I'm from in Dalby, having these beautiful beaches,” he said.

“I'm pumped that I can be here for a few more years now and raise my young family here.

"It's close enough to Dalby that my mum and dad and all our grandparents and everyone like that can come and see little Coopa, Monique and myself.”

Fermor, who has played 40 games in his career with 17 of those coming this year, is averaging 109 metres per contest and has scored five tries this season.

He said he wants to bring success to the Titans.

"With the club, I want to be consistently successful, playing in the finals every year and challenging for a premiership and that ultimate goal is to bring the first premiership back to the Gold Coast," Fermor said.

"That's one of the big reasons why I wanted to re-sign and I wanted to be part of the team that wins that first trophy for the for the city and for our members and fans.

"That's something that I'm really motivated to working towards and something that I'm really excited about."