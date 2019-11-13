Newcastle forward Slade Griffin has announced his retirement on Instagram.

The 28-year-old has also played for Melbourne but has suffered several knee injuries in his career and has undergone four reconstructive operations.

“Yes I have hung up the boots. Sadly I was forced to retire. I’m shattered the curtain has come down on what could have been,” he wrote.

“But I’m very grateful for what I was able to achieve. I’ll be forever in debt to the game & people of rugby league. It threw some curve balls at me but I accomplished things I thought were only possible in dreams.

“I’ve been a part of some amazing experiences. Rubbed shoulders with child hood heroes & made lifelong friendships!!! From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone involved with the @storm and @nrlknights. My loving family, friends & my beautiful bride to be. I hope I was able to make you proud.”

Griffin’s debut came in 2013 when he played 10 games for the Storm, then waiting three years before playing one more game in 2016.

In 2017, he made 14 appearances including coming off the bench for Melbourne in their grand final win over North Queensland. Griffin then made a move to the Knights where he made 16 appearances in 2018 as well as representing New Zealand in their loss to England in Denver that year.

In 2019 he acted as a trainer for the Knights during matches after another knee operation forced him out of the team.

Griffin’s last game was in round 18 of 2018 when he ruptured his ACL and tore his meniscus.