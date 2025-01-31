NRL Hall of Fame inductee, Greg Inglis will join both the Wests Tigers NRLW and Queensland Maroons women's sides for 2025.

It was announced on Wednesday via. Queensland Rugby League that the 10-time State of Origin series winner would join the coaching staff and assist head coach, Tahnee Norris for the upcoming series, alongside former Norths Devils premiership-winning coach Dave Elliott also adding to the staff list.

“I'm looking forward to working with both Greg and Dave, and with Meg returning as well, we have a really experienced group of coaches who also understand what this jersey means to our players and people,” Tahnee Norris said as per qlr.com.au.

“He's previously been around our camps as a mentor, so to have the opportunity to put him on full time this year is going to be a great asset for us.

“The knowledge that he brings is just second to none. I know our outside backs in particular will learn a lot from him.”

In what is going to be a seemingly busy year for the 2014 premiership winner, the Wests Tigers Women's team announced on the club's website on Thursday that Inglis would also be joining their coaching staff.

This comes after the 38-year old assisted with the men's side previously, acting as a mentor to young fullback, Jahream Bula.

Inglis will work as a specialist Assistant Coach for the NRLW team's outside backs and will support the players and coaching staff, alongside his duties with the Queensland Women's State of Origin team.

"His knowledge, leadership, and ability to connect with players are second to none." Head coach Brett Kimmorley stated

“Greg has finished an NRL coaching course, as well as attended our Pathways education session, and the support from the club to continue to grow in the NRLW program is evident with this investment.”

The Tigers' NRLW will kick off on July 5th when they take on the Brisbane Broncos at Totally Workwear Stadium.