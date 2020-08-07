Phil Gould is in discussions to join the New Zealand Warriors and help them become the next powerhouse.

Gould has been offered a range of roles recently, including one from ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys to join the head office to lead “special projects” for the game.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Gould confirmed he has been in discussion with the Warriors over a potential role with the club.

“We’ve spoken a couple of times,” Gould said.

“Basically, the owners and CEO are looking for assistance on strategic issues into the future. Most significant would be player development and pathways. This would include their relationship with NZRL.

“Obviously with travel restrictions to NZ at this time and no immediate indications of when these restrictions might be relaxed, it’s difficult to make a full assessment of what needs to be done. [It’s] just discussions at this stage and no real indication of when such a consultancy role would commence. They are giving thought to a potential job description.

“However, the owners and CEO have a real passion for rugby league and are highly motivated to build the NZ Warriors into a powerful club over the coming years. It’s one of several opportunities I’m considering. It does look like an exciting challenge though.”

V’landys’ offer to Gould was to look into the pathways with the Pacific Islands and New Zealand, but a role with the Warriors is being seriously considered by Gould and believes a strong Warriors club is important.

“A strong Warriors club is a great asset to the NRL, not to mention its importance to the continued development of International Rugby League, which I know is a priority for Peter V’landys and the ARL Commission.” Gould said.