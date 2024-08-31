The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that a young gun will make his NRL first-grade debut on Sunday against the Newcastle Knights.

After waiting nearly two years for his maiden appearance in the NRL, Jaylan De Groot will make his debut tomorrow in place of Keano Kini.

Kini has been ruled out of the clash against Newcastle after failing to pass a fitness test on Friday, having picked up a cork last weekend against the Sydney Roosters.

Although he has yet to make his first-grade debut, De Groot was awarded a development contract with the club at the beginning of the season after being promoted from a train-and-trial contract.

A promising backline player, he is regarded as a strong, versatile player who can appear anywhere in the backs, from fullback to the halves.

"He's a good player, 'De Grousey'," teammate AJ Brimson told Zero Tackle earlier this season.

"He's very talented, very skilful. (He's) not a massive structure, but he will put his body on the line, so he's somebody that kind of flies under the radar but always kind of does the job.

"I don't think he'll be pretty far away from an NRL debut but when he gets out there he's a good player."

Centre Phillip Sami has also been ruled out of the match due to injury. This will allow Keenan Palasia to move onto the interchange bench as coverage.