The Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights will clash in the first game of Saturday's triple-header at Magic Round in what shapes as a critical game for both teams.

The first game on the slate for Saturday - to be played on May 18 at Suncorp Stadium - kicks off at 3pm (AEST).

After losing their first six games on the bounce, the Titans have begun to turn a corner in recent weeks, winning two of their last three.

Both victories - over the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys - have been tight affairs, with the loss in between coming by just two points to the Melbourne Storm.

Despite the narrow nature of the victories, the signs have been far more positive for the Gold Coast, with strong defence and a more structured attack and less wasted opportunities.

Taking on the Newcastle Knights will prove another solid challenge for Des Hasler's side, with Newcastle coming in without Tyson Gamble, who will miss substantial time with a foot injury.

That, after their first solid stint without changes in the halves this year, is a blow for the Knights. Jack Cogger will take the vacant spot, with Newcastle just outside the top eight having split their opening ten games of the season down the middle with five wins and five losses.

Like the Titans, their form line has turned a corner after a slow start, with three wins over the Dolphins, Warriors and Wests Tigers in their last three starts.

How to watch Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights NRL Round 11

This clash between the Titans and Knights, you will need to have a Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package, with Fox Sports holding exclusive rights in Australia.

The clash will be broadcast on Channel 502 (Fox League), with coverage of the triple-header on Saturday commencing from 2:30pm (AEST).

To live stream the action, you'll need to have either the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports.

The audience in New Zealand can tune in through Sky Sports, while a global audience can use the Watch NRL app.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights teams

Gold Coast Titans

1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Chris Randall 7. Sam Verrills 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Erin Clark 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas

Interchange: 14. Keenan Palasia 15. Isaac Liu 16. Josiah Pahulu 17. Joe Stimson 18. Thomas Weaver 19. Tony Francis

Newcastle Knights

1. David Armstrong 2. Enari Tuala 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jack Cogger 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Kai Pearce-Paul 16. Brodie Jones 17. Jack Hetherington 18. Mathew Croker 19. Jed Cartwright

Key game information: Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Kick-off: Saturday, May 18, 3pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Overall record: Played 28, Knights 15, Titans 13

Last meeting: 2023, Round 11, Knights 46 defeat Titans 26 at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights betting odds

The Knights come into the game as the favourites - maybe a little shorter than you'd expect - paying $1.47. The Titans are paying $2.70 as the outsiders.

Punters still aren't expecting a blowout with the line set at 6.5 and the over/under at 45.5.

Greg Marzhew is the favourite to cross for the first try at $7.50.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 9pm, Friday, May 18.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights prediction

The Titans come into this game with improving momentum and form, but four injuries last weekend could knock them heavily.

Newcastle arguably are the stronger side on paper, and while rugby league isn't played on paper, even their single forced change in the halves shouldn't be enough to stop them from taking a victory here.

Titans by 8.