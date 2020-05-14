Gold Coast backrower Bryce Cartwright is wavering to getting the flu shot, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

It comes after teammate Brian Kelly reportedly reluctantly had the jab on Thursday morning.

The Titans gave the pair until Thursday to have the shot, with Cartwright standing to lose $450,000 if he holds firm on his objection.

If the 24-year old refuses to take the shot, Gold Coast could terminate his contract.

Former Titans star Mat Rogers sent a warning to the NRL world, fearing that his son’s autistic condition was a result of vaccination.

“That whole vaccination world just drives me insane,” he told Channel 9.

“I understand, I’ve got an autistic child, and I thought it might have been a vaccine.

“I have done that much research and there’s just no evidence of that. It’s just a doctor that came out and said some things a couple of years ago (and) he actually got struck off.

“To think that hundreds of thousands of people in the medical industry are all holding a secret and keeping the rest of us in the dark is just ridiculous.”