The Gold Coast Titans have been urged to try and sell David Fifita in the hopes of getting some return on their $1.2 million investment – and according to Maroons legend Billy Moore, the Dolphins should pick him up.

Fifita has been hampered by injury this campaign, missing six games as the Titans have struggled – but it’s his form since coming back that has Moore worried about the issues his hefty price tag could cause the club.

“He’s an issue being $1.2 million in the cap for mine,” Moore told the Fox League Podcast.

“The Titans have to let him go. Give him to Redcliffe, get him off your books and pay whatever portion you have to.

Moore suggested Fifita hasn’t been playing to his price tag since his return to the first team.

“We saw it again (in Round 18) against the Broncos. The whole game, did he go looking for the ball once? He sits there and waits for it to come to him. When I’m paying you $1.2 million, you go get it.

“It’s not his fault he got paid that. Good luck to him, they thought he was the player they had to get. But he can never deliver $1.2 million because of the way he plays, so I think get him off your books.”

Despite his problems with Fifita’s value, Moore knows the problems go much deeper at the Titans. He singled out the release of Jamal Fogarty to Canberra as a key turning point in the club’s development.

“The crux of the problem is they rolled the dice on the youngest spine in the competition. I’d like to know who made that decision,” Moore said.

“If Holbrook made the decision last year… then the axe falls with him.”

Fogarty has also endured a tough run since his move, playing just six games for his new club this year following a knee injury in pre-season.

The Titans’ next game is a must-win clash against fellow strugglers Canterbury at Commbank Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2pm (AEST).