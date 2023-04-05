After the news hit on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Manu will be named at fullback for the Roosters, coach Trent Robinson said the decision was a no-brainer.

With primary fullback James Tedesco ruled out with a concussion, Robinson had to make a difficult choice of whether to choose Joeseph Manu or Joseph Suaalii as the No.1 against the Melbourne Storm.

Going with the former, Robinson has complimented Manu and stated he deserved to play the fullback role in the absence of Tedesco.

"Joey won the Golden Boot last year as the best player in the game for a reason," Robinson said at the pre-match press conference.

"He's one of the best players in the world no matter what position he plays ... it's the way that he plays the game, it's not about a position for him."

"He proved that by getting that award from centre and fullback."

In the same interview, Robinson revealed the difficulty of facing the Storm this week, knowing that Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes could cause havoc on the game.

"I've seen them play enough and you know their traits as a pairing. We'd be disappointed if they didn't," Robinson said of the Storm.

"We know that they're going to come with a couple of different plans but Joey will be ready for it, he knows what's coming."